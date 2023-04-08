Analysis: Who is Arda Guler, the Barcelona-linked youngster dubbed as the “Turkish Messi”?

Barcelona’s scouts are well aware of the emerging young talent that are showcasing their skills across world football. South American has been a hunting ground for the Blaugrana in recent seasons, and that could continue with Vitor Roque this summer.

However, Barcelona are also keeping tabs on wonderkids in Europe, and one in particular has appeared to catch their eye in recent months. Fenerbahce’s Arda Guler has shot to prominence this season, and has been a regular starter for the Turkish giants, despite being just 18 years old.

Relevo have reported that Barcelona have followed up their interest in Guler, as they look to target signing players that can be at the club for many years to come, similar to what they have done with the likes of Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

Guler is very highly regarded in his homeland, where he has been dubbed as the “Turkish Messi”, largely due to his excellent technical ability and being left-footed. However, he is more similar to a Pedri, as he tends to play in central midfield. However, he does have experience playing as an inside winger.

There is a great expectation that Guler can go on to become one of the best players in European football, and his performances for Fenerbahce has generally much excitement. He debuted last season, and he has become an established part of the first team squad in this campaign.

This summer, he could look to take the next step in his blossoming career by moving to the top five leagues in Europe. Several clubs in Europe are said to be interested, but Barcelona will hope that they can get themselves to the front of the queue.

Barcelona’s precarious financial situation is expected to restrict their ability to do business this summer, but club officials are also aware that signing top young players, who could have excellent sell-on capabilities in the future if required, is a method that they believe to be sustainable.

Guler’s contract at Fenerbahce does not expire until the end of the 2024/25 season, so they are under no obligations to sell the teenager. The Turkish giants are expected to demand at least €20m, as they are well aware of the level of interest being shown in the 18-year-old.

Barcelona will be well aware that they are up against it in their pursuit of Guler, with their financial predicament expected to be a big hindrance this summer, but they do not want to pass up on the opportunity to sign one of European football’s brightest stars.