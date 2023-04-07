Villarreal defender Pau Torres praises Quique Setien despite acknowledging ‘doubts’

Villarreal are having something of a strange season this year, as they pursue fourth place and the holy grail of Champions League qualification. The Yellow Submarine lost manager Unai Emery earlier in the year, and Quique Setien has not impressed many since his arrival. Yet with 11 games to go, Villarreal are just four points of fourth place.

“We are a club that has been accustomed to being in Europe every season,” Pau Torres told Cadena SER.

“The main objective of the club is to be in Europe every year. It is true that the fourth is more up in the air and we want to be back in European competitions at the highest level and we will give everything we have.”

Their next test could scarcely be more difficult as they face an in-form Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

“We arrive in a good moment after going through a four-game slump. We have a positive dynamic despite the elimination in the Conference. The victory the other day makes us confident in the project and by winning we get into the fight for Europe.”

Torres did admit that there had been doubts about Setien, but had praise for his mental strength.

“Despite the doubts with Setien, the squad has adapted to what the coach has asked of us. He has been very strong mentally and has continued with his idea knowing perfectly well what we needed. The team is back in good shape and it is beautiful come to see Villarreal.”

There were rumours earlier in the season that not all of the players were on board with Setien, but he appears to have won over Torres. The Cantabrian is notoriously stubborn about his footballing ideas, and it is no surprise that he has been keen to persevere with his ideas.

Yet owner Fernando Roig is notoriously ruthless with managers he does not believe in. Results will likely dictate Setien’s future next season rather than the direction of the project, with the feeling from many that he needs to secure fourth spot to keep his job.