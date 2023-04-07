Retired Premier League star tips Lionel Messi for ‘simply amazing’ Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has been advised to seize his chance to rejoin Barcelona this summer when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Messi looks to be edging closer to a departure from the French capital in the coming weeks, with talks over an extension gridlocked, as the Argentinian ponders his next move.

PSG retain an option to extend his link to the Ligue 1 giants until June 2024, as per their original agreement with the World Cup winner, but both parties look ready to calls it quits.

Barcelona club vice president Rafa Yuste has admitted they are working to bring Messi back to Catalonia with widespread reports in France claiming the decision has already been made for Messi to leave.

Former England international, and Premier League striker, Stan Collymore offered his take on the ongoing speculation, as part of his weekly column with Caught Offside.

“If Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona, it would be simply amazing”, he said.

“He obviously feels he can still perform at the highest level in Europe, and he’s not wrong.

“He knows La Liga is more competitive than Ligue 1 and Barcelona is his club. Barcelona fans are his fans, and being booed by PSG’s supporters recently only reaffirms that.”

Messi will not make a decision on his future until the end of the 2022/23 campaign with PSG still pushing to retain their Ligue 1 title this season.