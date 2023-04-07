Real Sociedad start talks with key central defender over new contract

Real Sociedad have begun efforts to tie down a key part of their defence, with Igor Zubeldia looking to decide his future this summer.

According to Diario AS, La Real have contacted Zubeldia’s agents over a new contract. His current deal expires in 2024, thus La Real are keen to get a march on talks ahead of the summer.

Zubeldia originally came through as a midfielder, but has moved back to central defence, where he has become a key part of their side. This season he has racked up 30 appearances so far this season, starting three quarters of their La Liga games.

The Madrid daily also mention his character as perhaps one of the reasons Zubeldia might be keen to remain at the club. Coming through the La Real system, Zubeldia lives in the small town of Azkoitia, where he enjoys walking in the countryside and is a keen reader. He is also invested in the social causes of the area.

Their reporting does mention that other La Liga clubs are keeping an eye on the 26-year-old, as well as one or two clubs from abroad. Zubeldia is learning English should he need to move on.

It seems far more likely that he will remain at La Real though. The Guipuzkoan side have as much stability as anyone in La Liga and are consistently competing for European football. Perhaps only a major offer in terms of wages could attract him elsewhere.