Real Madrid icon Predrag Mijatovic says change in Carlo Ancelotti could hint at future

Real Madrid icon and former forward Predrag Mijatovic has hinted that he thinks Carlo Ancelotti is not altogether happy with life at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti has been under pressure of late, but has been vindicated following Los Blancos’ 4-0 win over Barcelona.

For much of the most recent international break, rumours were circulating about Ancelotti’s potential replacement after Real Madrid lost hope in La Liga following a 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou. That narrative has shifted following a historic victory at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Speaking to Cadena SER though, Mijatovic claimed he had seen shift in Ancelotti himself too.

“Ancelotti’s behaviour has changed a bit. His face is a little more serious than it has been since he has arrived. You have to understand that Real Madrid is a very complicated club, it always depends on whether or not you win the important titles. He has to be calm because the people and the players love him a lot.”

‘Petja’ continued on to hint that perhaps all is not well behind the scenes, and by the sounds of it, the Montenegrin-born legend is concerned it might lead to Ancelotti’s departure.

“I have the feeling that something is happening and that Carletto is not as happy as he was a couple of months ago. I would like him to be there for another year.”

Ancelotti handles the media and hyperbole surrounding Real Madrid as well as anyone, but it is still exhausting. Having won a league and Champions League double last season, it would be understandable if Ancelotti, seeing that he does not have the backing of the board, were to feel slighted.