Quique Setien on Real Madrid – “You don’t know if it’s better to dominate or to be dominated”

Villarreal manager Quique Setien is one of four to have tasted victory against Real Madrid this season in Spain, and they will go head-to-head with Los Blancos again this Saturday night. The Yellow Submarine have a number of injury issues, but Real Madrid may well make changes, with Chelsea on the horizon in the Champions League.

With Barcelona holding a twelve point lead over Villarreal, they may well rotate, but will want to keep their momentum after such a large victory over the Catalans in the Copa del Rey. Ahead of their match, Setien also confirmed to Diario AS that Villarreal are sweating on the fitness of Samuel Chukwueze, Raul Albiol and Alex Baena ahead of the tie.

Speaking to their positive run of four league wins in their last five, Setien was circumspect on their form.

“We had a losing streak of several games without winning. The morale influences things, but everything is circumstantial. The streaks help you add points when they are positive. The important thing is to maintain an emotionally stable line. Defeat is an option, just like victory. They can arrive at any time. Hopefully we will extend the streak and close the gap. They are wishes, but the reality is different. It costs a lot to win games and do things well. All the teams are good, you can beat them and they can beat you.”

The Cantabrian also explained that Real Madrid generate a degree of uncertainty in other teams that is almost unique to them.

“You never know what is better or worse against Madrid. You don’t know if it’s better to dominate or to be dominated. Having chances and scoring, or scoring at the end. It is a team different from all the others. With Madrid, it is always indecipherable. You don’t know what their reactions will be, your moments to hurt them. It is difficult to prepare for a match like this.”

Asked what the difference between victory and defeat would be, Setien essentially put it down to how clinical the Yellow Submarine would be.

“Obviously, being successful and that the rival does not have such a level of success, is what influences the most. Converting [chances] is the most important thing, and then defending well. Against Madrid it is impossible for them not to generate 4 or 5 chances no matter how well you do things. We will have some too, and we must convert and they must not it in order to win.”

Setien has been under pressure at Villarreal, but is still in the hunt for the fourth Champions League spot, with the gap to Real Sociedad at four points. Despite rumours of discontent in the Villarreal camp with Setien, Pau Torres recently backed his manager.