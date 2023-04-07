PSG could target Jude Bellingham if Kylian Mbappe leaves

Paris Saint-Germain could make a sensational move for Jude Bellingham, if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club this summer.

Both players are at the centre of major transfer speculation, with Real Madrid interested in signing the pair, despite the enormous financial investment it would take from Los Blancos.

Both PSG and Borussia Dortmund would demand around €150m to consider sales, with the French giants still valuing Mbappe highly, despite his contract uncertainty.

If Mbappe declines to activate a clause to extend his contract to 2025 before the end of June, PSG are prepared to listen to offers, to avoid a free transfer exit in 2024.

That could trigger movement on Bellingham’s position in Dortmund, with Real Madrid rumoured to be cooling their interest, as the England international’s asking price remains higher than their anticipated valuation.

Reports from Cadena SER claim the two players are interlinked, and PSG are considering Bellingham as a statement signing, as part of their ambitious plans to win a Champions League title.