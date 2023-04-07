La Liga to consider relaxing salary limit rules for the summer

La Liga are considering easing the regulations on spending for clubs in the first division, with a number of clubs struggling to compete in the market.

That is according to Toni Juanmarti of Relevo, who says that La Liga plan to relax their current salary limit rules in place, due to the number of clubs that are struggling to stick to them. He goes on to point out that regardless, Barcelona will need to make a number of sales to adhere to those limits, such is their current situation – at last count, La Liga declared them €200m over.

Respecto al FairPlay, son muchos los clubes ahogados y en LaLiga se plantean flexibilizar algunas normativas actuales este verano. Abrir un poco la mano, vaya. Pero el Barça está tan excedido que aun así necesitará muchas más gestiones y más relevantes para poder fichar. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) April 7, 2023

While Barcelona are the most high-profile clubs, teams such as Real Betis, Villarreal, Sevilla have all had success in recent years, reaching European football. Yet they have been forced into a number of sales such is their battle to adhere to the limits, with little in the way of outgoings, a trend particularly evident in Betis. Atletico Madrid have also dramatically reduced spending as a result.

Other sides such as Girona and Almeria appear to be in good financial health, but have also had to wait nervously at points to see if they can register signings.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has been strict in his efforts to enforce sustainability so far, but perhaps the situation has reached breaking point. Currently teams who exceed their salary limits will only be able to spend 40% of the money they save or make through sales/income on new players.