Former Real Madrid star warns against Jose Mourinho return

Real Madrid have been firmly advised not to reappoint Jose Mourinho by former striker Antonio Cassano.

Los Blancos are potentially on the lookout for a new boss in the coming weeks as speculation over Carlo Ancelotti’s future continues to grow.

Ancelotti is under contract in Madrid until 2024, but he is being openly pursued by Brazil as a replacement for Tite, with the veteran Italian admitting he is flattered by the interest.

Despite Ancelotti confirming he will not be discussing his plans until the end of the campaign, the possibility for a changing of the guard in Madrid remains, with Mourinho a rumoured option.

The AS Roma head coach is on a list of potential options for Los Blancos, but Cassano is not a fan of the Portuguese manager’s style, despite the 60-year-old winning a La Liga title in Madrid in 2012.

“He could return to Real Madrid, if Ancelotti leaves, but if they want a coach, they should not call Mourinho for their new project”, as per reports from Marca.

“Mourinho doesn’t give a s*** about football. He doesn’t like to work, he doesn’t know how to communicate, let’s not be fooled by his story.

“Inter is my team and they won the Champions League 11 years ago with him, but not by playing football.”

Despite never crossing paths, as player and coach, Cassano and Mourinho have a shared list of former clubs, with Cassano playing for AS Roma, Inter Milan and Real Madrid during his career.