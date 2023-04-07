Former Barcelona president claims PSG fans are driving Lionel Messi away

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as he relationship with the PSG fans continues to break down, according to former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart.

Messi has been linked with a move to end his time at the Parc des Princes at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with his current contract expiring in June, and no update on a potential extension.

PSG are prepared to decline the chance to activate his 12-month renewal clause, with Messi ready to leave, and potentially complete a fairy tale return to Barcelona.

As the speculation continues to intensify, PSG fans have shown their frustration towards both the situation, and Messi, with the 35-year-old booed in their last two home matches.

Former French international Thierry Henry has been amongst the voices criticising the PSG fans conduct, and telling Messi to go back to Catalonia, with Gaspart claiming the supporters actions are having a key impact on his decision.

“If he makes a decision based on money, he will surely have better offers, but if you do it with your heart, there is no place in the world that wants him like Barcelona”, Gaspart told an interview with TyC Sports, reported via Marca.

“In Paris, they whistle against him, but here at Barcelona, we love him.

“I like the idea that he can end his career at Barcelona, and stay at the club for the rest of his life.”