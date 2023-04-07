Fiorentina ‘ready to sell’ Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat

Barcelona transfer target Sofyan Amrabat will be made available for sale by Fiorentina this summer.

Amrabat was heavily linked with a potential move to the Camp Nou, at the start of 2023, after playing a sensational role in Morocco’s march to the 2022 World Cup semi finals.

However, despite the speculation, Amrabat stayed in Italy, with the 26-year-old’s brother Nordin claiming La Blaugrana failed in a late loan bid.

Despite a lack of update in recent weeks, Amrabat’s agent Mohamed Sinouh has claimed Fiorentina are ready to listen to offers ahead of the 2023/24 season.

“For now we don’t have any offer for the summer, but Fiorentina are willing to listen”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a promise they made when the president rejected winter offers.

“We received many offers in January, including ones from Manchester United and Barca, but an agreement could not be reached.

“The Fiorentina president refused to sell, because he represented a strong value after the World Cup.”

Amrabat’s current contract in Florence ties him to the Serie A side until 2024 with Fiorentina retaining an option to extend that by a further year.

However, if Sinouh’s claims are validated in the coming months, they could be open to offers in the region of €25m, with United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool also linked with a bid.