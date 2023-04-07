Edinson Cavani rejects retirement links at Valencia

Valencia striker Edinson Cavani has dismissed rumours of his plans to retire from football in 2023.

The veteran Uruguayan indicated his intention to continue playing for the national team, after the 2022 World Cup, despite turning 36 in February.

Alongside his plans to keep on turning out for La Celeste, Cavani is also ready to play on at club level, with Valencia battling against potential La Liga relegation this season.

“I’m not here to retire, I want to take a new path at Valencia”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“If I feel things are not going well, I will tell the club, but that is not on my mind.

“All I want is for Valencia to do well, and get back to where it should be.

“I am very happy with my decision to return to Spain, I love La Liga.”

Cavani has played a rotating role for Valencia this season, after agreeing a two-year deal as a free agent last summer, with five La Liga goals from 15 starts in 2022/23.

However, despite a positive start to life at the Estadio Mestalla, he is without a league goal in 2023, as Valencia find themselves mired in relegation danger ahead of the run-in.

Managerial upheaval has played a damaging role throughout the campaign, but there have been signs of improvement following the February arrival of Ruben Baraja, with their first league wins since November.

Ahead of facing relegation rivals Almeria this weekend, Baraja’s side are only outside the drop zone on goal difference, with 11 games left to play.