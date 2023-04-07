Christophe Galtier confirms PSG talks with Kylian Mbappe after social media controversy

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed the club’s owners have spoken to Kylian Mbappe over his recent social media post.

Mbappe caused controversy earlier this week as he disassociated himself from a marketing campaign aimed at attracting PSG season ticket sales for next season.

PSG released an update for next year’s season ticket holders, asking fans to renew tickets for the 2023-24 season, with the promotion video and images heavily featuring Mbappe.

Mbappe reacted with annoyance over the situation, claiming that neither he, nor his representatives, were informed about his image use, prior to its publication.

“I have just seen the club’s resubscription campaign for the 2023-2024 season. At no time was I informed of the content of it with my representatives.

“I did not agree to the posted video. This why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a great club and a great family, but it’s definitely not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

Mbappe’s riposte has led to criticism from some quarters, with former French World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry labelling the 24-year-old as having too much ‘ego’, and Galtier stated club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken to Mbappe.

“Obviously it worries Kylian and the club. Today he missed part of training due to a hip issue, but that will not compromise his participation in Nice”, as per reports from Marca.

“I know there have been many discussions between the management and Kylian. The incident is cleared up.

“The president has come to see us and spoke in the dressing room. Everything that was said stays there. But it was important that the president was here to talk.”

Mbappe’s future in Paris continues to be a source of ongoing speculation, with persistent transfer links to Real Madrid, as he prepares to make a decision over another PSG extension in June.