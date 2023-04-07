Carlo Ancelotti set to rotate against Villarreal ahead of Chelsea test

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has named an unchanged 23-man squad for their La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Los Blancos play host to the Yellow Submarine at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the back of a superb 4-1 Copa del Rey semi final second leg win away at El Clasico rivals Barcelona, in midweek.

With his squad not reporting any fresh injuries, following the trip to Catalonia, French international Ferland Mendy remains the only absentee for the hosts.

Ancelotti has maintained his habit of consistency, with no changes to his matchday plans, but he is expected to rotate, ahead of a Champions League quarter final first leg against Chelsea on April 12.

With the demands of multiple matches in a short window, Ancelotti could bring Antonio Rudiger back in, for some much needed match action.

Despite confirming ongoing contract extension talks with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, reports from Diario AS claim Ancelotti will rest the pair, ahead of facing Chelsea.