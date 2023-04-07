AC Milan chief confirms Brahim Diaz talks with Real Madrid

AC Milan sporting director Frederic Massara has confirmed the club will discuss a summer transfer move for Brahim Diaz.

Diaz has spent the last three seasons on loan at the San Siro, after extending his initial bond with the club in 2021, and signing a new deal in Madrid.

However, the two sides agreed a purchase clause over the Manchester City winger, with Los Blancos keeping an open mind over his future.

On the back of an impressive 2022/23 campaign, Diaz has been linked with a permanent move to Milan, and Massara stated talks with Real Madrid will begin imminently.

“Brahim has done very well here. We want to meet with Real Madrid and discuss a move,” as per reports from Sky Italia.

“We want to keep Brahim Diaz, we trust him. Let’s see if there is a deal to negotiate with Real.”

The previous deal between the two clubs includes a €22m clause to trigger a sale but AC Milan are looking to bring that price down to around €15m.

Los Blancos are willing to listen to a reduced offer, as they no longer have a place for Diaz in the Spanish capital, and his sale will add a financial injection to their summer transfer budget.