‘The plan was the same, we didn’t change much’ – Carlo Ancelotti sticks to his guns in Clasico win

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has maintained that he did not make many adjustments between their 4-0 win over Barcelona and the previous two defeats. Los Blancos dominated the second half, managing to breach the Barcelona defence on as many occasions as they had done in the previous 7 halves of football.

Ancelotti went with a 4-3-3 formation on the occasion, moving Fede Valverde into midfield and starting Rodrygo Goes on the right side of attack. Meanwhlie Eduardo Camavinga started at left-back, coming inside with the ball.

Speaking to Diario AS after the game, Ancelotti said that his side hadn’t learnt a great deal from their previous two defeats.

“I think the experience of the last two Clasicos has been the same, the approach has been the same. We have changed Rodrygo’s role a bit, but the plan has been the same. Small details determine matches. The first goal was fantastic and determined the second half.”

He did acknowledge that his side was looking sharper though.

“I think that the boiler has returned to its temperature. It is the most important moment of the season.”

The Italian manager has been under pressure of late, but denied the idea that this was vindication for him personally.

“No not at all. We are very happy, I am lucky to coach a great team and a great club.”

Ancelotti also maintained that they had not changed much from their previous defeats.

“In the last two games we lost, but the negative results did not make us lose confidence. The plan was the same, we haven’t changed much. Some details, but nothing more.”

While it is true that perhaps the biggest factor in their victory was the sharpness of Karim Benzema, the changes did have a crucial impact. Rodrygo provides a much different profile to Valverde on the right wing, coming inside and taking up different spaces. He was involved in their first two goals, while Camavinga proved unbeatable for Ferran Torres and Raphinha on the Barcelona wing.