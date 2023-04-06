Sergi Roberto infuriates Barcelona fans with post-Clasico analysis

Barcelona collapsed in the second half against Real Madrid, conceding as many goals as they had done in the previous 7 halves against Los Blancos. Not only did it eliminate the Blaugrana, it started something of an inquest into another disastrous knockout tie for Barcelona.

Many were confused as to how Barcelona, so dominant for parts of the first half, failed to turn up for the second. Speaking to MD after the match, Sergi Roberto explained that the first Real Madrid goal had hit their morale.

“We didn’t deserve to end the first half losing 0-1, we had control and the chances, but Real Madrid’s goal against us hurt us emotionally. However, at half-time we talked about how we were having a good game and that we had to continue the same because the tie was tied, but it came 0-2 very soon and our morale was affected. We no longer found our rhythm and we lost control.”

Shortly after the break Luka Modric found space in the Barcelona midfield, releasing Karim Benzema for the second goal.

Many Barcelona fans were frustrated that despite having 15 minutes to recover from that mental blow, the players and Xavi Hernandez did not do so. Equally the lack of reaction both after the half, and to the second Real Madrid goal were a point of frustration.

Given Barcelona consistently failed to react in Europe this season too, the pattern is what will most irritate Cules. Perhaps Roberto was simply too honest about how the team was feeling, but equally their capacity to deal with the momentum swings is an area for Xavi to work on.