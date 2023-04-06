Lionel Messi “is Barcelona’s priority signing” for this summer’s transfer window

Barcelona’s financial predicament is expecting to affect their ability to do deals this summer. Despite this, a possible homecoming for Lionel Messi could well be achieved over the next few months.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, and a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely. As a result, the 36-year-old is expected to be on the lookout for a new club, and there is growing optimism that it could be Barcelona.

Messi reportedly wants to return to Barcelona, and the club have prioritised his signing over the rest of their transfer business this summer, according to Veronica Brunati. Efforts are seemingly continuing to find a way to be able to register Messi with La Liga ahead of next season.

Messi’s return to Barcelona would be an incredible occasion, but Xavi Hernandez’s squad does require urgent improvement in other areas, such as at right back, which was highlighted during Wednesday evening’s crushing defeat to Real Madrid.