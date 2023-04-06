Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea could affect Barcelona’s pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Just in time for their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid, which begins next week, Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as their interim manager.

Lampard is the club’s third manager of the season, after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, who was sacked last weekend after a poor run of form domestically.

While Lampard’s appointment could change things for Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League meeting, it could also have an affect on Barcelona too, specifically in terms of their transfer business this summer.

Sport report that Lampard is a big fan of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was exiled under Potter for much of his time at Chelsea, and he could look to give him a second chance at the Premier League side.

The situation could make Barcelona’s attempts to sign the Gabonese international more difficult, providing he is brought back from the cold under Lampard.

However, Lampard is only in charge until the end of the season, and will likely not oversee Chelsea’s recruitment in the summer. Despite this, Aubameyang could put himself in the shop window, which could be a blow to Barcelona.

Their financial issues would suggest that a free transfer is the only likely way a deal can be agreed, but if others join the race, and Chelsea demand money to part with Aubameyang, Barcelona could be forced into exploring other options.