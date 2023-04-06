Fede Valverde asks Vinicius Junior to cut down on arguments on the pitch

Real Madrid came out victors in the fifth El Clasico of the season on Wednesday evening, slaying Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Los Blancos came out 4-0 winners, with a goal just before half-time flipping the match in Real Madrid’s favour.

Despite the tie being level on aggregate at that point, Los Blancos were much the better side by then. Speaking to Marca after the match, Fede Valverde was in agreement.

“The first goal was the most important. Before the break, finding a goal in the way we were hoping for, being patient at the back… That’s what happened. Congratulations to the forwards for their effort.”

Valverde was playing in central midfield rather than on the right, and found himself more concerned with his defences duties during the match, as he looked to set the base for Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Towards the end of the match, he could be seen speaking to Ronald Araujo, after the Barcelona defender had a spat with Vinicius while the Brazilian was leaving the pitch to go off. Araujo afterwards explained that he thought Vinicius would be better served by leaving the antics out.

Yet Valverde was more in agreement with his compatriot rather than his teammate, whom he questioned with regard to his decision to get involved with Araujo.

“We have to think a little more. Not only the Barcelona players. Us too. It’s part of football. Instead of enjoying the game, you face them.”

It has been well-documented that many Real Madrid players have made efforts to calm Vinicius on the pitch, most notably Antonio Rudiger, who was exasperated with his colleague during their away draw with Real Betis. Rudiger would then ask Vinicius to focus on his game too.