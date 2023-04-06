Carlo Ancelotti’s expected plan for Villarreal fixture revealed with Chelsea showdown in mind

April is a crucial month in Real Madrid’s season, and they have started it in sensational fashion. A 6-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Sunday was followed up by the demolishing of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Bigger games are to come for Real Madrid, with their Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea coming up fast. The first leg, which takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu, is next Wednesday, but first, they take on Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

The league is expected to become a second priority for Real Madrid, as they trail Barcelona by 12 points in the title race. As such, MD expect Carlo Ancelotti to rest players for the match against Villarreal, who are currently mired in a fight for the European places.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez are all expected to return to the starting line-up, as they look to put themselves in contention to start against Chelsea four days later.

With an almost fully fit squad, Ancelotti will have options available to him on Saturday, should he decide to rest players for the Champions League. However, after Wednesday’s performance and result, La Liga may not be out of the question for Real Madrid yet.