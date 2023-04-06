Carlo Ancelotti vindicated in his use of Eduardo Camavinga after battle with Real Madrid board

Eduardo Camavinga has established himself as a vitally important player for Real Madrid in recent months, having adopted a squad role for much of his club at the club beforehand.

The French international produced another outstanding performance against Barcelona on Wednesday night, despite playing out of position, once again, at left back. It is a role that he has become accustomed to, as a result of injuries to the likes of Ferland Mendy and David Alaba this season.

Eduardo Camavinga last night in #ElClasico: 8 tackles

10/14 ground duels won

65 touches

32 passes

100% pass accuracy

5 line-breaking passes This is a 20-year-old playing out of position at left-back. pic.twitter.com/6mdsvf80cy — Football España (@footballespana_) April 6, 2023

Relevo have revealed after Real Madrid’s goalless draw to Real Sociedad earlier this year, in which Camavinga played at left back, several members of the club’s board communicated to Carlo Ancelotti that they did not want the 20-year-old playing at left back.

However, Ancelotti ignored the request, and he has certainly been vindicated in the weeks since, proving once again why the Italian is one of the best managers in world football.

With Ferland Mendy injured again, Camavinga is expected to be utilised at left back in the next few weeks, but he will do so with the full backing of Ancelotti, as well as the rest of his Real Madrid teammates.

