Barcelona take shots on social media as Alejandro Garnacho shows Madridista side

Barcelona have no shortage of detractors these days and their defeat to Real Madrid was bound to provide plenty of material for them to have some fun.

After being defeated 4-0 at Camp Nou, the first time they have conceded four to Los Blancos in over 50 years. The celebrations in the dressing room afterwards were a sight to behold for Madridistas.

Meanwhile Eintracht Frankfurt’s Spanish account on Twitter pointed out that a white domination at Camp Nou is nothing new, having beaten the Blaugrana 3-0 last year.

Esta fiesta de blanco ya la vimos… ⚪️🥳💪#SGE pic.twitter.com/J16nsS7BGu — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_esp) April 5, 2023

Meanwhile Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho came after Barcelona earlier in the season, by mimicking Pedri’s trademark binocular celebration after United put Barcelona out of the Europa League, captioning his bost ‘The big team goes through.’ Although Cadiz had Barcelona’s back on the matter.

After Vinicius Junior posted on his Instagram ‘Comeback and final = Real Madrid’, Garnacho commented on the post ‘normal’ with a laughing face.

Garnacho is dedicated Real Madrid fan despite coming through at Atletico Madrid, and idolises Cristiano Ronaldo.