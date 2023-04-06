Barcelona players “very angry” with Vinicius Junior’s conduct during Copa del Rey Clasico

Wednesday’s night Clasico was a typically feisty affair, with several flashpoints of note occurring. During the match, Vinicius Junior caught the ire of several Barcelona players, with Gavi being a standout.

Vinicius and Gavi were both booked in the first half for an altercation, and the latter appeared to taunt the Brazilian, who had the last laugh as Real Madrid demolished Barcelona to progress to the Copa del Rey final.

Vinicius’ conduct has been in a talking point following the match, and amid comments made by Ronald Araujo, who was the Brazilian’s direct opponent on Wednesday.

Sport have now reported that Vinicius’ behaviour has “angered” many of the Barcelona squad, after a number of incidents, which included insults he directed at Ferran Torres during the match.

Federico Valverde appeared to agree with the opinion that his Real Madrid teammate needs to stop getting involved in incidents, but whether Vinicius does or not, his effectiveness on the pitch cannot be doubted.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images