Barcelona-Lionel Messi move gains traction as Argentine’s profile appears on club website

Lionel Messi’s possible homecoming at Barcelona have caused much discussion in recent weeks, with there appearing to be a genuine possibility that the move will come to fruition.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, and with a renewal looking increasingly unlikely, Barcelona have reportedly made his re-signing a priority this summer.

Speculation has been fuelled further as Messi’s profile has appeared on the Barcelona website, among the rest of Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, as per Sport. He has appeared with the number 30, which was his first number at the Blaugrana, as well as his current number at PSG.

It is likely an error from the club, or perhaps someone has jumped the gun. Mateu Alemany recently teased that Barcelona were in talks Messi over bringing him back to the club this summer, although no official bid is believed to have been submitted yet.