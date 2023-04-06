Atletico Madrid to take on Besiktas in friendly match in aid of earthquake victims

Earlier this year, multiple earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, devastating regions in both countries, as well as killing thousands of people.

The news shocked the world, and the footballing community does not appear to be standing still as efforts continue to be made to help those affected by the earthquakes.

Atletico Madrid will do their part to help, as they will take on Turkish giants Besiktas in a friendly, as per Sporx, with all proceeds from the match going towards those affected. Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin organised the event with Ferit Sahenk, CEO of Dogus Group.

The match will take place on Wednesday at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park, with the Atletico squad to travel over after their match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. They will return afterwards, and then begin preparations for the fixture against Almeria on the 16th of April.

Atletico Madrid have been in excellent form in 2023, and will harbour hopes of surpassing city rivals Real Madrid for second place in La Liga.