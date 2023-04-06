Arsenal “very close” to securing the signing of out of contract Real Madrid star

Real Madrid officials are expected to be busy in the coming weeks, as they look to plan for next season. Several first team players are out of contract in the summer, and their futures are yet to be decided.

Marco Asensio is one of the player that could leave for free this summer. The 27-year-old has been reduced to being a squad player for much of the season, and he may choose to seek a new challenge.

Asensio has had interest shown in him in recent months, namely from Arsenal and Liverpool. Nacional (via Football365) have reported that the former are “very close” to signing Asensio, with claims that Florentino Perez has “given up” on trying to renew the forward’s contract.

Asensio looked destined to leave Real Madrid last summer, but relations have reportedly repaired across the course of this summer. He has impressed at times, although his consistency has been questionable.

It remains to be seen how true these reports are, but all signs point towards Real Madrid wanting to renew Asensio’s contract. However, the ball appears to be in the player’s court.