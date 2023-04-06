A new era begins at Barcelona as funding is finally closed for Espai Barca project

This summer, plans will be put in action at Barcelona, with construction for the club’s Espai Barca project will begin.

Ideas were first announced back in 2021 for the project, which will focus on refurbishing Spotify Camp Nou and the surrounding area. It means that Barcelona will play their home matches at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic next season.

Last week, plans for the project’s funding were revealed, which would see €1bn from investors, as well as a €500m bank loan, being used to pay for the project. Barcelona’s board approved this proposal on Thursday.

El Confidencial (via Marca) have now reported that all parties have agreed to the terms of the funding, meaning that Barcelona can now look forward to construction beginning at the end of this season.

There is much excitement from Barcelona officials and supporters over Espai Barca, and the club’s new era can now officially begin very soon.