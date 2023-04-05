Zinedine Zidane facing competition from former Barcelona manager for Paris Saint-Germain job

Paris Saint-Germain have begun the process of searching for a new manager once more, having lost faith in Christophe Galtier with nine games to go in the Ligue 1 season.

The favourite for PSG is likely to be Zinedine Zidane, who was a target for the French champions last summer, but could not be persuaded to take the job. It is thought that he was hoping to secure the French national team position following the Qatar World Cup, but Didier Deschamps has remained in the role.

Whether they can persuade him to take the role is another matter. Diario AS have carried a story from RMC Sport in France that says he will continue to be their top choice, despite his strong links to Marseille.

The other names on their shortlist are all figures that have managed major clubs. Jose Mourinho, Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are all in the frame for the jobs at Chelsea and Tottenham, but PSG are looking at them too.

The most recent reporting coming out of Spain says that Luis Enrique is already in talks with Chelsea over a deal.

As with Zidane, whether they can convince the Asturian to take over is the big question. ‘Lucho’ is notorious for imposing control and discipline on his sides, and will not take kindly to interference from above. Traditionally, those traits have clashed with the heavyweights at PSG.