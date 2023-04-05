“We delivered on everything” – Carlo Ancelotti delighted as Real Madrid book Copa del Rey final place

Real Madrid were in imperious form as they swept aside Barcelona on Wednesday evening to secure their place in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos crushed their El Clasico rivals 4-0 in the second leg, with goals Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema (x3) proving to be the difference.

Carlo Ancelotti was ecstatic with his side’s display at Spotify Camp Nou, and he believed that they produced a complete performance, as per MD.

“We played a great game, and it was a deserved result. We did very well in the second half, in a very difficult game. When we had the opportunity, we created danger in transitions.

“We delivered on everything, both offensively and defensively. Vinicius has complied, he scored and Benzema has also returned. Today, he has been as decisive as he always is”.

Real Madrid will take on Osasuna in the final, which takes place on the 6th of May. Los Blancos will have the chance to win their first Copa del Rey title since 2014.