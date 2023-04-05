“We delivered on everything” – Carlo Ancelotti delighted as Real Madrid book Copa del Rey final place

Real Madrid were in imperious form as they swept aside Barcelona on Wednesday evening to secure their place in the final of the Copa del Rey.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos crushed their El Clasico rivals 4-0 in the second leg, with goals Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema (x3) proving to be the difference.
Carlo Ancelotti was ecstatic with his side’s display at Spotify Camp Nou, and he believed that they produced a complete performance, as per MD.
“We played a great game, and it was a deserved result. We did very well in the second half, in a very difficult game. When we had the opportunity, we created danger in transitions.
“We delivered on everything, both offensively and defensively. Vinicius has complied, he scored and Benzema has also returned. Today, he has been as decisive as he always is”.
Real Madrid will take on Osasuna in the final, which takes place on the 6th of May. Los Blancos will have the chance to win their first Copa del Rey title since 2014.
Hope we can put these hallucinogens-fueled presstltute dreams about Ancelotti being fired to rest.
Lets say that we win this trophy and he has delivered three trophies with already deep progress in CL.
If we beat Chelsea and win another 10 mils for progress its already a pass grade for him in my eyes.
And cometh semis, Real is a different beast in CL as whole world knows and anything can happen.
Halla Madrid! we are back again toward final matches of the season….. with KB9 as hot as you can see, next hatrick against chelsea is the one we now in advance. #HALLA MADRID