WATCH: Luis Enrique jokingly provides update amid Chelsea interest – “I came from Formentera”

Luis Enrique could be in line for a return to work, just under four months after leaving Spain following a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign.

Lucho is among the candidates to take over as Chelsea head coach. The Blues sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after a disappointing run of form, and negotiations over who will be his successor are well underway.

Enrique reportedly flew to London on Wednesday morning for talks with Chelsea officials, and upon his return to Barcelona, he was met by Gerard Romero, who was unsuccessful in his attempts to find out more about the former Barcelona head coach’s future.

👀 LUIS ENRIQUE EN SU LLEGADA DE LONDRES 🗣 "Si hacéis la famosa haka os respondo. ¡Vengo de Formentera! Es maravillosa, una isla paradisíaca". ✈️ Ha viajado con su hijo Pacho e Iván de la Peña. [📹: @monfortcarlos / @juliclaramunt] pic.twitter.com/lMYxCzi8ET — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 5, 2023

Enrique claimed that he had come from Formentera, rather than London, in an attempt to stonewall Romero.

Enrique has been out of club management since leaving Barcelona in 2017, and he could well be in line for a return in the coming months, even if he does not land the Chelsea job.

Image via Jijantes