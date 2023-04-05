WATCH: Karim Benzema has his hat-trick as Real Madrid score their fourth against Barcelona

The first goal has officially been awarded to Vinicius Jr, but nevertheless, Karim Benzema does now have his second hat-trick in four days for Real Madrid.

Vinicius’ opener came right before half time, and since then, Real Madrid have been in the ascendency. Benzema placed a brilliant strike beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to make it 2-0, before adding his second and Real Madrid’s third from the penalty spot.

Vinicius have now set up Benzema to get his hat-trick, which has put the cherry on top of the cake for Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou.

BENZEMA WITH BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS 🔥 REAL MADRID HAVE TORN APART BARCELONA 😨 pic.twitter.com/j4W4JKTpf0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

And there's the hat trick!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Karim Benzema bags his third of the night and Real Madrid's fourth as they run riot over Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou! 👀 pic.twitter.com/dWykmsMRHR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2023

Real Madrid have been at their ruthless best at Spotify Camp Nou, and have absolutely torn apart Barcelona in the second half. They will now face Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona will have to contend themselves with a maximum of two trophies this season. They will hope to ensure safe passage to the La Liga title.