WATCH: Karim Benzema nets his second to put Real Madrid in control against Barcelona

It’s safe to say that Karim Benzema is back. After scoring a hat-trick against Real Valladolid on Sunday, the 35-year-old has now netted twice against Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Barcelona had the better of the play in the first half, but it counted for nothing when Vinicius Jr opened the scoring right on half time with the close-range finish. Benzema added Real Madrid’s second just after the break with a lovely placed strike from the edge of the box.

Benzema got the opportunity for his second when Vinicius Jr was felled inside the Barcelona box, and he dually slotted past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

BENZEMA BRACE IN EL CLASICO 🥶 REAL MADRID ARE RUNNING AWAY WITH IT! pic.twitter.com/tQaYFhLwIJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

Real Madrid have been imperious in the second half, and they now have one foot in the Copa del Rey final, where they would play Osasuna.

Barcelona are firmly up against it, and now require two goals in order to force extra time at the very least.