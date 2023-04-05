Toni Kroos obsessed with final objective before he leaves Real Madrid

German midfielder Toni Kroos may be playing out his final months at Real Madrid, but regardless of whether he leaves in the summer or not, he has one final goal he wants to achieve in the Spanish capital.

Kroos has never won the Copa del Rey. Despite picking up every other trophy available to him, in each case on multiple occasions, Kroos has consistently missed out on a trophy that Los Blancos have won just 3 times in the last 30 years.

He joined from Bayern Munich in 2014, the same year Real Madrid won it last through an electric Gareth Bale run. Previous to that, Jose Mourinho’s incarnation of the side beat Pep Guardiola and Barcelona in the final of 2011, with an extra time goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marca describe it as his ‘obsession’ and say that Kroos has mentioned on multiple occasions how keen he is to secure the Copa del Rey, as the only silverware he has not hoisted.

Standing in his way are Barcelona and Osasuna. There is plenty of speculation about whether he will be involved from the start against Barcelona at Camp Nou, as Real Madrid look to overturn a first leg defeat. It could well have an impact on his future as well – Kroos will only sign a new deal if he feels he is still an important part of the side.