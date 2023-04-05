Ronaldinho’s son makes Barcelona debut after appearing in Mediterranean International Cup

Ronaldinho is one of Barcelona’s most exciting players of the 21st century. The Brazilian dazzled at the club during a five-year stint in the 2000s, in which he become known as one of the best players in the world during that time.

Given the success that Ronaldinho had, there was excitement among Barcelona supporters when it was reported that his son, Joao Mendes, joined the club earlier this year.

The 17-year-old, who had previously been in the youth systems of Paris Saint-Germain, Flamengo and Cruzeiro, has gone into Barcelona’s Juvenil B side, who are managed by Iban Cuadrado.

As per Sport, Mendes has made his debut for the Juvenil B side at the Mediterranean International Cup, which is currently being held at Girona.

Barcelona will have high hopes for Mendes, although it will be important not to put too much pressure or expectation on his young shoulders. His development will be of great importance to club officials.