Real Valladolid present new manager with Ronaldo Nazario links

Real Valladolid have named Paulo Pezzolano as their new manager, following the dismissal of Pacheta on Monday.

The Uruguayan coach joins La Pucela from Brazilian football, where he recently resigned as Cruzeiro manager. Pezzolano was a player himself mostly in Uruguay, Brazil and Mexico, spending a season in La Liga on loan at Real Mallorca.

He had won promotion back to the top flight with Cruzeiro, taking 68 points from 93 last season. It was his fourth job in management, following spells at Torque, Liverpool (Uruguay) and Pachuca. Valladolid owner Ronaldo Nazario was also his boss in Belo Horizonte, he owns Cruzeiro too, but seemingly relations were not broken when he resigned.

🏠 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨 𝐏𝐞𝐳𝐳𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐲𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐮 𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐯𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐫.

🏟 ¡Bienvenido a Zorrilla!#BienvenidoPaulo pic.twitter.com/xmdXE43Tax — Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) April 4, 2023

“I come here very happy and excited, wanting to work hard, and with a very clear objective, which is to keep a historic club like Real Valladolid where it deserves to be. I’m looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday at the Jose Zorrilla,” Pezzolano wrote on his social media.

Sporting Director Fran Sanchez spoke about his appointment the previous day, highlighting that he was very similar in style to the exiting Pacheta. Pezzolano has signed on until 2024.

La Pucela sit a point above relegation in 16th place currently. Pezzolano is tasked with making an impact in the next 11 games, otherwising facing relegation, in what has to be seen as a leap of faith from Ronaldo.