Predicted XIs Barcelona-Real Madrid: Toni Kroos to be dropped ahead of crucial El Clasico

Barcelona host Real Madrid for a fifth time at Camp Nou this evening, as they look to seal progression to the Copa del Rey final off the back of their 1-0 victory in the first leg. Los Blancos are looking to overturn that deficit and avoid a fourth straight defeat at the hands of Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana have managed to shut down Real Madrid’s attack in recent games, hence much of the narrative centres around how Carlo Ancelotti’s side might mix things up. For Barcelona, their injury issues mean that their line-up almost picks itself. Diario AS unerstand that Xavi will not vary their formation.

The major surprise in their predicted selection is the absence of Toni Kroos for Real Madrid. He is set to make way for Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde in midfield alongside Luka Modric. Los Blancos are set to go more attacking with Rodrygo forming a more natural front three. They are also uncertain as to whether Lucas Vazquez may play ahead of Dani Carvajal.

MD agree that Kroos will miss out, but feel Ancelotti will go for Aurelien Tchouameni alongside Camavinga and Modric, maintaining Valverde on the right side. It opens up the possibility that Modric moves forward into a 4-2-3-1 formation. Both papers also see David Alaba starting ahead of Antonio Rudiger.