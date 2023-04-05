Pablo Ibanez speaks following heroic winner and incredible personal journey to Copa del Rey final

Pamplona will be host of a few sore heads on Wedensday morning after Osasuna made it to the Copa del Rey final for just the second time in their 102-year history. Pablo Ibanez’s outstanding volley with five minutes to go in extra time could barely have been a better way to make it through to the final either. It will take a little while to sink in, especially for Ibanez.

As per Relevo, Ibanez was playing in the third tier of Spanish football just over two years ago. He was released from Osasuna at the age of 16, and spent several years at that level with San Juan and Mutilvera, before being signed on the final day of the January transfer window for Osasuna’s B team, Promesas.

And last night he put his side into the final of the cup. Remarkably, it was his first goal for the club.

“I need a few days to assimilate all this. Now we just think about celebrating. I haven’t even seen the ball go in, as I saw the ball leave [my foot] I knew it was going in and the first thing that came to me was to run around like crazy,” Ibanez told Cadena SER after the match.

In spite of the incredible personal moment, Ibanez was modest about his part in Osasuna’s collective work.

“My goal was up to me, but the work belongs to all my teammates, who have worked like dogs from minute 1. From Sergio Herrera to Kike Garcia up top. The work belongs to everyone, the fans and the people who are in Pamplona now celebrating. It’s for all of them”

Teammate Lucas Torro even compared it to the most iconic moment in Spanish football history, such was the outpouring of Rojillo joy.

“Victories like this taste better. Ibanez’s goal was like Iniesta’s, almost at the last minute.”

“A Cup final marks your career,” he added.

Osasuna will now watch on as Barcelona and Real Madrid face off for a place in the final. The big occasion will take place at La Cartuja in Sevilla, on the 6th of May. It is likely to be a fun month in Pamplona.