“I didn’t ask for this” – Endrick Felipe exasperated over media scrutiny of his performances

Being one of the world’s most highly rated youngsters comes with its drawbacks – namely, pressure and scrutiny from the media when you fail to live up to expectations.

Endrick has found that out the hard way. The 16-year-old, who will join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, has been under the spotlight in Brazil in recent months, having gone 14 matches in all competitions without a goal.

He broke that run on Sunday, as he netted in Palmeiras’ 2-1 defeat to Agua Santa. However, speaking this week about the scrutiny he’s been under, Endrick admitted that there are times that it has gone too far, as per MD.

“It does not bother me to not score goals, because I know that things will improve naturally. I just need to keep my mind strong. The criticism will not diminish and I will have to endure it more and more.

“Sometimes I wonder: why did so many media put the spotlight on me? I didn’t ask for this. There are situations that cross the line. ‘Ah, he’s the new Pele.’ Nobody is going to be Pele, he’s the king of football. There is nothing I can do – I can’t ask people not to talk about my life. There will always be people to attack me.”

Real Madrid will not have been worried about Endrick’s barren run, but it will be a concern that media scrutiny over his performances will likely only get worse when he joins next summer.