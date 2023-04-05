Fabrizio Romano reveals which managers Chelsea have spoken to about vacancy

The top clubs in Europe tend to recruit their managers from a similar pool of names, meaning when one vacancy is filled, it tends to impact on the rest. That looks set to be the case with the position at Chelsea, which could affect matters elsewhere.

Currently Chelsea and Tottenham both have vacancies. Ex-Bayern Munich manager is thought ot be the favourite for the Chelsea job but Luis Enrique has also spoken to the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano has ruled out one candidate though, as he told Caught Offside on his Substack column.

“I’m still told the same since Saturday: Nagelsmann remains the favorite candidate, talks took place with him. Luis Enrique is appreciated, he’d be keen on the job but it’s up to Chelsea now. No talks so far with Ruben Amorim or Mauricio Pochettino, let’s see later this week… no chance for Roberto De Zerbi.”

Should Luis Enrique or Nagelsmann not get the Chelsea job, both are thought to be in the running for an upcoming position in Paris. Meanwhile Pochettino and Nagelsmann have also been linked with the position at Real Madrid, should Carlo Ancelotti depart.

The Chelsea role has been something of a poisoned chalice this season, but it looks as if the position is still attractive enough for the top managers to be interested. Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on the matter not just because of the impact on a potential managerial hunt in the summer, but the two teams go head-to-head next week in the Champions League.