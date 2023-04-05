Fabrizio Romano confirms Premier League interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili is considered to be one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in world football. The Georgian international joined Valencia in the summer of 2021, and he had been first-choice keeper for much of his time at Los Che.

However, Mamardashvili’s spell at Valencia could be coming to an end this summer. Fabrizio Romano reports that Leicester City are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old. The player’s agent was also reportedly at the Chelsea-Liverpool match on Tuesday evening as possible options are explored over a summer move.

It would be a bitter blow for Valencia to lose Mamardashvili, who has 16 clean sheets in 52 appearances for Los Che, in which he has only conceded 58 goals.

Mamardashvili’s contract at Valencia does not expire until 2027, so they are under no pressure to sell him on a cut-price deal this summer. However, they could be resigned to losing him, especially if they cannot avoid relegation from La Liga this season.