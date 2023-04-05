Barcelona set to make request to La Liga to change time of clash due to festival clash

Barcelona will ask La Liga to change the time of their match with Atletico Madrid, scheduled for the 23rd of April.

First will face third on the penultimate Sunday of the month, with the pair representing the form teams in La Liga. Over the course of 2023, they are the two best teams in the league.

The match was scheduled for 16:15 CEST at Camp Nou by La Liga, but MD say they will ask La Liga to shift the game back to the late slot, at 21:00 CEST.

It clashes with the Sant Jordi celebrations in the city on the same day. St. George is the patron saint of Barcelona, and the Diada de Sant Jordi is one of the biggest celebrations in Catalan culture. The main streets of the city will be shut down for the event, which would cause traffic issues for the game. Traditionally, the club are also involved in the festivities.

The festival itself involves the gifting of a rose or a book to loved ones, with the main streets dedicated to booksellers on the day, who set out stalls for the occasion.

In previous years La Liga matches have been scheduled on Sant Jordi, but often in the evening to avoid clashes such as this. Given relations between La Liga President Javier Tebas and Barcelona re frayed, the optics look as if this is another issue from which conflict between the two can arise.