Barcelona links to Bundesliga forward reappear, Atletico Madrid also interested

Japan and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Daichi Kamada is unlikely to sign a new contract with the Eagles, and thus will enter the free agency market this summer. Two of Spain’s biggest clubs are circling.

Florian Plettenberg of SkySports Deutschland has reported that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are eyeing the Eintracht attacker, in a report carried by MD. In January, Kamada was linked to Barcelona and Sevilla.

Kamada has only played 50% of the available minutes in the Bundesliga this season, but has scored 13 goals and given 5 assists in his 37 appearances all the same. The 26-year-old generally plays off a striker, although can be shifted out wide too.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are looking for cost-effective options in the upcoming transfer market, as Barcelona try to reduce their wage bill, and Los Colchoneros look to mitigate the cost of Champions League elimination this season.

Positionally, Kamada appears to make more sense for Atletico Madrid, as he could operate as one of their front two. However if Xavi continues to operate an asymmetrical formation, perhaps he could be used off the left in a similar role to Gavi.