Barcelona given deadline to respond to Elche’s claims of “misalignment” over Gavi appearance

Barcelona have had their fair share of legal work to deal with in recent months, with Caso Negreira being investigated by both UEFA and the Prosecutor’s Office amid claims of alleged “sporting corruption”.

They could have more to deal with, this time when it comes to their registration of Gavi. The 18-year-old was registered as a first team player in January after a court ruling went in Barcelona’s favour, but that ruling has since been annulled.

This meant that Gavi to be re-registered under his subsidiary contract, and his first match back under that deal was Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Elche.

Following that match, it was reported that the Valencian club submitted an appeal to the RFEF’s disciplinary committee over the result of the match amid alleged “misalignment” over Gavi’s registration.

According to MD, Barcelona have been given until Tuesday to respond to Elche’s proposal. It is believed that club officials at the La Liga leaders have the approval of both the league and the RFEF at present, but they are still required to respond.

It is another situation that Barcelona would much prefer to be doing without, and from their perspective, they will hope to avoid losing their hard-earned three points.