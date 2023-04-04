Valencia boost La Liga survival hopes with Rayo Vallecano draw

Valencia have continued their battle against La Liga relegation with a 1-1 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Los Che move out of the drop zone overnight, thanks to a crucial point at the Estadio Mestalla, but the survival picture remains complicated for them.

However, it was far from plain sailing for the home side, as Rayo took an early lead, via Santi Comesana’s composed finish.

🌪️Rayo storm into an early lead at 𝘔𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘢! pic.twitter.com/F4jC656y8B — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) April 3, 2023

Valencia did react after the restart, as Justin Kluivert forced an incredible stop from Stole Dimitrievski, as the home side looked to ramp up the pressure.

Kluivert was to eventually prove decisive in the closing stages, as he slotted home a controversial late penalty, to stretch Valencia’s unbeaten home record to three league games at full time.

Valencia are now out of the bottom three, on goal difference, ahead of travelling to relegation rivals Almeria this weekend, with Rayo’s faltering European push pitting them against neighbours Atletico Madrid.

