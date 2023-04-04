Summer football for La Liga players to come in Los Angeles

It is rare these days for a summer not to be be filled with football, but this summer looks to somewhat less jam-packed with action. Copa America is set to take place next year with the attraction of Lionel Messi, while European qualifiers are just beginning ahead of Germany 2024. For the World Cup, there are another three years to wait.

However the football enthusiast can still get their fix from the next hosts of the World Cup. The 2026 tournament will feature games in Canada, the United States of America and Mexico, but taking place this summer is the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which will see the best of North and Central America take each other on.

The USA will be favourites for the tournament, alongside perennial contenders Mexico. Yet Canada may fancy their chances too, as they look to have hit on a golden generation at just the right time. Alphonso Davies is the star of the show, but the likes of Jonathan David and Stephen Eustaquio are quality elements of their squad too.

Real Valladolid striker Cyle Larin will be one of those hoping to make an impact at the tournament in Inglewood, Los Angeles. He has five goals in eight games for La Pucela, and has shown he can score goals on the European stage.

He will be one of several La Liga representatives at the tournament. Cadiz striker Anthony ‘Choco’ Lozano is another journeyed figure in Spain that will be present, turning out for Honduras.

The USA and Mexico are likely to have the most representatives. Valencia starlet Yunus Musah is already a key part of Gregg Berhalter’s side, while Luca de la Torre has been gradually making his impact felt at Celta Vigo too. On loan Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has not made the same impact this season, but is expected to be part of the squad.

Espanyol youngster Lucas Koleosho has an outside shot of making Berhalter’s squad. Teammate Cesar Montes will be there for Mexico saving injury, with veterans Tecatito Corona and Andres Guardado of Sevilla and Real Betis respectively options to also join El Tri.

With a number of sides heavy underdogs against those three, shocks are likely. When the heavyweights go head-to-head, the clash will be hard-fought. It is set to be an entertaining month of football in Los Angeles.