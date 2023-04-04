Real Madrid boosted ahead of El Clasico as defender passed fit

Real Madrid will be heading into their crucnh match with Barcelona at Camp Nou with just fitness issue. Ferland Mendy is out with a hamstring problem, but German defender Antonio Rudiger looks to be fit to play in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

Rudiger missed international duty to recover properly from 17 starts in 19 games, but picked up a minor muscle issue last week. That kept him out of their match against Real Valladolid, but as per Diario AS, Rudiger took full part in the Real Madrid training session on Tuesday morning ahead of El Clasico. It should deem him fit enough to play.

It does leave Carlo Ancelotti with something of a selection dilemma. David Alaba is finally back from injury, but cannot be at his sharpest after missing most of the first three months of 2023. Meanwhile Rudiger has been starting in his absence, but has not convinced fully, although he has improved of late. At the start of the season Ancelotti continued to prefer Alaba over Rudiger, but he will have a decision to make on Wednesday night.

With Mendy out, it may be that he moves Alaba out to the left side, rather than Nacho Fernandez. The latter has been performing as well as any Real Madrid defender save Eder Militao this season though. Barcelona have not had the same fortune with their late injury calls seemingly unable to make it.