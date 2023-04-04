Real Madrid Assistant Manager David Ancelotti closing in on first managerial job

With speculation growing over manager Carlo Ancelotti’s job prospects, they look close to losing his son and Assistant Manager Davide Ancelotti.

The 33-year-old Italian is reportedly keen to pursue his own career in management, and had informed the club of his intention to leave in June of this year. As per Marca, Ancelotti will take over in the summer from interim manager Heiko Vogel.

Ancelotti junior had the opportunity to take over Everton earlier in the season, but chose to remain at Real Madrid with his father until the end of the season.

He has a long history as first a fitness coach and then assistant coach by his father’s side at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton as well. He is keen to break out on his own as a manager for the first time.

Real Madrid are looking at potentially promoting Alvaro Arbeloa as his replacement. It also perhaps adds a little to the idea that Ancelotti senior may not be in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, with one of his confidants gone.