Real Betis have Sergio Canales ban temporarily lifted

Real Betis are celebrating the fact that the four-game ban for Sergio Canales has been temporarily lifted by the Court of Abritration for Sport.

Canales was banned for four matches for telling referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz that his sending off against Real Valladolid was premeditated. The incident came four months after Canales and Mateu Lahoz exchanged words during a match against Cadiz, where the Betis talisman was again sent off.

As per Sport, CAS have lifted the suspension temporarily, as they go through the legal process. Betis’ initial appeal to the RFEF was rejected, and Canales has served the first game of his suspension against Atletico Madrid.

As a result it looks likely that Canales will be able to play against Cadiz this weekend. Betis are three points of Real Sociedad in fifth-place, locked in battle for Champions League football. With Nabil Fekir out until the end of the season, Canales’ presence is even more key to Betis. Earlier in the season they drew with Los Gaditanos away from home.

Image via AFP7