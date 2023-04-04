Paris Saint-Germain facing financial difficulties in their quest to renew Lionel Messi’s contract

Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is looking less and less certain by the day.

Negotiations over a new contract have stalled in recent weeks, and this week, reports have emerged that Messi is unlikely to remain at the French champions next season.

Barcelona’s interest in Messi is gradually increased, despite the club’s financial predicament, and there is growing optimism that the Argentine could return to Catalonia in the summer. Reports have suggested that once Messi knew of his former side’s interest, he stopped prioritising a renewal at PSG.

PSG’s hopes of keeping Messi have taken a further blow, with MD reporting that UEFA have notified them that they must reduce their wage bill this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Messi is on one of the biggest wages at the club, so his departure would ease a lot of their problems in that regard. Alternatively, they could agree a lower salary, but that seems unlikely at present.

Messi’s future is certain to generate great discussion over the next few months, and rumours of a Barcelona return are likely to be heightened.